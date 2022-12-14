What is the perfect diet to have a fit body? Saurabh Gupta aka Shurufit India shares tips

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE What is the perfect diet to have a fit body

Food is the part and parcel of life. It is the fuel that keeps the human body functioning, just like petrol does to the car. While running a car, you must know what fuel you are putting in. In the same vein, it is important to have nutritional food that helps the human body function better. Saurabh Gupta, widely known as Shurufit India lays importance on a healthy diet for holistic living. Many believe that having a chiseled physique is a result of working out for hours in the gym. While workouts play a crucial role, nutrition plays a vital role in achieving fitness goals as well. An ardent believer of the saying, “You become what you eat”, Saurabh advocates that food choices are a crucial aspect of health and well-being.

Do workouts help in achieving the dream physique? Saurabh Gupta reveals, “Workouts help in losing weight or gaining muscle. But, don't forget that eating the right food gives the best results. Your body responds in a way you consume the food.” In addition, Saurabh suggests having a balanced diet for intermediate athletes. Speaking about it, he revealed that professional bodybuilders have a high-protein diet. "People can usually go for a balanced diet. Stick to the diet that you can follow regularly. Later, you can change it as per your fitness goals. For hardcore athletes, I believe a high protein and low carb diet is the best comprising of eggs, fish, chicken, meat, whey protein, salad and brown rice."

Adding to it, Saurabh further stated that complex carbs like brown rice, green veggies, peas and beans can be an alternative to regular carbs like bread and rice. All of the necessary nutrients for our bodies are provided by what we consume. In order for our body to do its everyday tasks, this gives it the appropriate quantity of energy. And not just any meal that we consume provides these nutrients; only foods that are nutritious do.

For our system to work properly, we also need wholesome meals. All the nutrients obtained from wholesome food cause both body and brain cells to operate and carry out their duties in an active manner.

If you've ever asked someone for advice on how to stay healthy, they've undoubtedly told you to 'eat a nutritious diet'. So start today and see the results eventually.

