What is rhythmic yoga? Swami Ramdev shares tips how you can make exercising more fun

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, many people are still wondering when to start exercising. It is crucial for everyone to practice yoga in the times when the world is suffering because not only it makes you fit but also strengthens your immune system which helps in keeping the diseases away. If you are one of those who is still thinking about starting yoga, Swami Ramdev has a solution for you. In a special segment on IndiaTV, the yoga guru talks about a unique kind of practice--rhythmic yoga. It is a technique through which you perform exercises with a lot more fun. What is better than a source of entertainment which also makes you fit? There are numerous benefits of doing the same including--detoxification of blood, relieving anxiety, strengthening the spine, keeping your strong, removing belly fat, and many more. Then without further ado, have a look at some of the yoga asanas which come under rhythmic yoga.

Yogasanas for 'Rhythmic Yoga'

1. Eka Padasana- Strengthens the arms, wrists, back, hips and leg muscles. Helps to develop muscular coordination. Improves concentration.

2. Bhujangasana- By doing this asana, height increases. With this, the tiredness of the body is reduced. Get rid of stomach fat too.

3. Sarvangasana- Boosts Blood Circulation, strengthens the shoulders, relieves lower back pain and creates balance in the body

4. Garudasana- Strengthens ankles and calves, stretches thighs, hips, shoulders, and upper back helps in improving concentration

5. Dwipadasana- Increases muscle tone, strengthens the wrists, arms, shoulders, and spine.

6. Hanumanasana- Increases leg flexibility, stretches the thighs, useful in treating or preventing of sexual problems

7. Bhoonmanasana- Improves flexibility and strengthens the muscles

8. Kon Chakrasana- Reduces stress and tension in the body, sharpens eyesight, strengthen the back and increases the elasticity of spine.

9. Dimbasana- Strengthens arms, hands, shoulders, wrists, and legs. Stretches chest and lungs. Helpful in thyroid.

10. Setubandhasana- By doing this asana, you will get rid of diabetes. Reduces high blood pressure and relieves insomnia.

11. Garbhasana- Helps in controlling anger, tones the abdominal organs, stimulates the digestive system which helps in increasing appetite

12. Paschimottanasana- This asana should also be done about 15-20 times. By doing this you will also get rid of belly fat. Also, the whole body will be healthy.

13. Shirshasana- Develops the strength, flexibility, and endurance

14. Kon Ushtranasana- Reduces fat on thighs, improves spinal flexibility, strengthens shoulders and back muscles, thighs, and arms, tones abdominal organs.

15. Chakrasana- Beneficial for heart, patients of asthma, strengthens arms, hands, shoulders, wrists, and legs

16. Poorn vrishchikasana- Increases the flow of blood to the head and brain, tones reproductive organs

17. Karna peedasana- Improves every part of the body

18. Viprit Tittiasana- Helpful in making the body fit

19. Kukkutasana- Strengthen the muscles of arms and shoulders, aids digestion

20. Dand Baithak- Gives strength to muscles, helps in aiding weight loss

