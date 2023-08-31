What is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder? Know symptoms, causes and treatments

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the symptoms, causes and treatments of PTSD.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is an anxiety disorder that is triggered by a traumatic event. It is a mental health condition that can occur after someone has experienced or witnessed a dangerous and life-threatening event such as war, sexual assault, physical abuse, natural disasters, or car accidents. It is normal to feel anxious and overwhelmed after experiencing a traumatic event. However, PTSD occurs when these feelings don’t go away and become more severe and intrusive.

PTSD can cause intense emotional distress ranging from flashbacks or nightmares, intrusive memories of the event, avoidance of anything that reminds of the event, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, feelings of guilt or fear, and outbursts of anger. These symptoms can last weeks, months, or years and can lead to difficulty functioning in everyday life.

Know the Symptoms of PTSD

The symptoms of PTSD can vary from person to person but typically fall into four categories: intrusive thoughts, avoidance behaviour, negative changes in mood and thought patterns, and changes in physical and emotional reactions.

Intrusive thoughts include flashbacks or nightmares that cause the person to relive the traumatic event. Avoidance behaviour includes avoiding people, places, activities, objects, or conversations that remind the person of the traumatic event. Negative changes in mood and thought patterns include feeling detached from loved ones, persistent negative emotions like fear or guilt, trouble remembering details of the traumatic event, or feeling disconnected from reality. Changes in physical and emotional reactions include feeling jumpy or easily startled, increased heart rate or difficulty sleeping.

Know the Causes of PTSD

PTSD can be caused by any type of traumatic event such as sexual assault, physical abuse, war, natural disasters, or car accidents. Studies have also found that PTSD can be caused by exposure to secondary trauma such as hearing about someone else’s traumatic experience or watching a traumatic event unfold on TV. PTSD can also be caused by medical procedures such as surgery or medical diagnosis.

Know Treatments for PTSD

The best way to treat PTSD is with therapy and medications. Therapy for PTSD typically includes cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) which helps the person identify negative thought patterns and replace them with healthier ones. It also helps them learn how to manage their emotions and cope with stressful situations. Medications for PTSD include antidepressants which help manage symptoms of depression and anxiety; mood stabilizers which help manage extreme emotions; and antipsychotics which help manage hallucinations and flashbacks.

In addition to therapy and medications, there are other treatments available for people with PTSD such as mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) which helps the person become mindful of their thoughts and feelings; eye movement desensitization reprocessing (EMDR) which helps process traumatic memories; art therapy which helps express emotions through art; and group therapy which allows people with PTSD to talk to others who understand what they are going through.

