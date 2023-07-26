Vitamin C deficiency: Causes and symptoms you should be aware of

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the causes and symptoms of Vitamin C deficiency.

Vitamin C deficiency is a serious health condition that many people are unaware of. It can lead to a wide range of health problems, including scurvy, muscle weakness, and poor wound healing. Being aware of the causes and symptoms of vitamin C deficiency can help you identify if you are at risk and take action to protect your health.

What is Vitamin C Deficiency?

Vitamin C deficiency is a condition that occurs when a person does not consume enough vitamin C in their diet. Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that helps the body to make collagen, which is important for healthy skin, bones, and blood vessels. It also helps to strengthen immunity and fight off foreign invaders. In order for the body to function properly, it must have adequate amounts of vitamin C from dietary sources.

What Causes Vitamin C Deficiency?

There are several potential causes of vitamin C deficiency. A lack of dietary intake is one of the most common causes. People who have diets that are low in fruits and vegetables are at a higher risk of developing a vitamin C deficiency. Eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia can also lead to vitamin C deficiency as they reduce the amount of food consumed. Other causes of vitamin C deficiency include malabsorption issues due to digestive diseases, chronic alcohol consumption, smoking, and kidney dialysis.

What Are the Symptoms of Vitamin C Deficiency?

The most common symptom of vitamin C deficiency is scurvy. Scurvy is a condition characterized by fatigue, joint pain, skin lesions, gum disease, poor wound healing, and bleeding gums. Vitamin C deficiency can also lead to muscle weakness, poor vision, decreased appetite, dry skin, and depression. In more severe cases, a lack of vitamin C can cause anaemia, increased risk for infection, and poor wound healing.

How Can You Prevent Vitamin C Deficiency?

Preventing a vitamin C deficiency is relatively simple. The best way to ensure adequate intake is by consuming plenty of fruits and vegetables each day. Fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, kiwi fruit, strawberries, and cantaloupe are rich in vitamin C. Leafy green vegetables such as spinach and kale are also excellent sources of this nutrient. Other sources include potatoes, bell peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, and peas. Supplements can also be used to increase vitamin C intake but should only be used under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

Latest Health News