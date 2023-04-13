Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to fight heatwave and avoid complications if you have diabetes

With the onset of summer and rising temperatures, it's important for people with diabetes to take extra precautions to avoid complications. High temperatures can affect blood sugar levels and increase the risk of dehydration, which can lead to serious health problems.

Here are some tips to stay safe and healthy during a heatwave:

Stay hydrated: Dehydration can be dangerous for anyone, but it can be especially risky for people with diabetes. When blood sugar levels are high, the body loses more fluids through urine, which can lead to dehydration. It is important to stay hydrated by consuming an adequate amount of water throughout the day, regardless of whether you feel thirsty or not.

Keep your medication cool: Heat can affect the potency of insulin and other diabetes medications. If you're going to be outside for an extended period of time, make sure to keep your medications in a cool place, such as a cooler or insulated bag.

Check your blood sugar more often: Heat can cause blood sugar levels to fluctuate, so it's important to monitor your levels more frequently than usual. You may need to adjust your insulin or medication doses to compensate for changes in your blood sugar levels.

Wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing: Dark-coloured clothing absorbs more heat, which can make you feel hotter. Loose-fitting clothing allows air to circulate around your body, which can help keep you cool.

Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun: Direct sunlight can cause your body temperature to rise quickly, which can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Try to stay in shaded areas as much as possible, and wear a hat and sunglasses to protect your face and eyes from the sun.

Take breaks in air-conditioned spaces: If you're spending time outdoors, try to take breaks in air-conditioned buildings or vehicles. This will give your body a chance to cool down and reduce the risk of dehydration.

Plan outdoor activities for cooler times of the day: Avoid exercising or doing strenuous activities during the hottest part of the day. Instead, plan your outdoor activities for early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler.

Remember to always consult with your healthcare provider about ways to manage diabetes in extreme summer weather conditions.

Latest Health News