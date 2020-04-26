Swami Ramdev shares yoga tips, home remedies to cure menstrual cramps, infertility and hormonal imbalance

Hormonal imbalance has become a very common problem in women these days. It occurs when there is too much or too little of a hormone in the bloodstream and further causes many problems like infertility and difficulty in conception. While it is said that women are more active than men as they balance work and home very effectively, they often forget to take care of their health. Irregular lifestyle, staying hungry for too long, no exercise are some of the reasons why women fall prey to these diseases. Swami Ramdev, in a special show on India TV, addresses health problems that women face and shares effective yoga tips and home remedies to cure them.

Treat Infertility with Yoga

According to Swami Ramdev, hormonal imbalance is the root cause of infertility along with thyroid, excessive heat in the body, stress, cyst as well as irregular periods. He suggests doing pranayamas like kapalbhati, anulom vilom to cure infertility and also the problems related to conception. He claims that anulom vilom and kapalbhati help in balancing the hormones in the body. He also suggests consuming 2-2 grams of Putrajeevak Beej and Shivlingi Beej with cow milk in the evening.

Treat Menstrual cramps with Yoga

According to Swami Ramdev, menstrual cramps can be treated naturally by tying a cloth soaked in warm water on the stomach daily for a month and then doing kapalbhati. He advises that women should do anulom vilom, kapalbhati, bhramari and udgith pranamayams to avoid irregular periods. In addition, do Balasana, Upavistha asama and Janu Sirsasana. Also drink warm water in the morning by adding honey, ginger and tulsi juice to it.

Treat Hormonal Imbalance

According to Swami Ramdev, five pranayamas are very important to balance the hormoes naturally. They are anulom vilom, bhramari, udgith, kapalbhati and Bhastrika pranayama. He also suggests doing mandukasanas and pawanmuktasana.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage