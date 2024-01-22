Superfood Apricot: Know THESE amazing benefits of Khubani

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know a few amazing benefits of Apricot.

Apricots, also known as Khubani, are small, round, and golden-coloured fruits that are a part of the Prunus family. They have a deliciously sweet and tangy taste and are commonly found in the Middle East, Asia, and parts of Europe. While apricots are often eaten as a snack, what many people may not know is that they are considered a superfood due to their numerous health benefits. In this article, we will explore the amazing benefits of Khubani or apricot and why it should be a staple in your diet.

Rich in Nutrients

Apricots are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that are vital for our overall health. They are a great source of vitamins A, C, E, and K, along with important minerals such as potassium, iron, and calcium. These nutrients help boost our immune system, maintain healthy bone density, and keep our skin and hair looking healthy and radiant.

Good for Eye Health

Apricots contain high levels of beta-carotene, which is converted into Vitamin A in our bodies. Vitamin A is essential for maintaining good eyesight and preventing age-related eye diseases such as cataracts and macular degeneration. Including apricots in your diet can help improve your eye health and keep your vision sharp.

Promotes Digestive Health

Apricots are an excellent source of dietary fibre, which is essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system. A cup of apricots contains around 3 grams of fibre, which can help prevent constipation and promote regular bowel movements. Fibre also helps keep our gut bacteria healthy, which is crucial for overall digestive health.

Boosts Heart Health

Apricots are known to be heart-healthy fruits due to their high potassium content. Potassium is a mineral that helps regulate blood pressure and maintain a healthy heartbeat. It also plays a role in reducing the risk of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases. Including apricots in your diet can help keep your heart healthy and strong.

Good for Skin Health

Apricots are a rich source of Vitamin C, which is essential for maintaining healthy and glowing skin. Vitamin C helps in collagen production, which is responsible for keeping our skin firm and youthful. It also has antioxidant properties that can help protect our skin from damage caused by UV rays and pollution, making apricots a great addition to your skincare routine.

ALSO READ: Superfood Pecan: Know about these 5 benefits of Bhidurkastha Nuts