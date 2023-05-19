Stay alert! Early signs of typhoid fever you shouldn't ignore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Stay alert! Know early signs of typhoid fever

Typhoid is an infectious disease that can be spread through contaminated water and food. Typhoid fever is caused by a bacteria called Salmonella Typhi which causes a life-threatening infection. What happens is that this bacteria, Salmonella typhi, reaches the stomach through food or water; after that, it multiplies and starts causing infection. In such a situation, within 3 to 5 days, all the symptoms start appearing in the body. Know what these symptoms are.

Early symptoms of typhoid:

1. Abdominal pain

Abdominal pain is one of the most common symptoms of typhoid disease. As soon as the bacteria reaches the stomach, it spoils the entire digestive process. Whatever you eat with this does not get digested easily and causes bloating and stomach cramps. This pain can bother you continuously.

2. Body Pain

Body aches can be due to typhoid disease. Actually, when this bacteria is inside us, the body tries to fight it. During this fight, the immune system is reacting on different body parts, which causes pain in the body.

3. Headache

Headache is the response of the body that the body is giving while fighting this infection. During this time, when the temperature of the body is increasing rapidly, the headache also increases rapidly. Apart from this, there is weakness in the body during this time, which can cause headaches.

4. High fever

With typhoid disease, people have a very high fever. This fever lasts for a long time and breaks down the whole body. Due to this, one feels tired all the time. There is pain in the joints and knees and a person cannot recover quickly even if he wants to.

5. Vomiting and Nausea

Both vomiting and nausea are some of the symptoms of typhoid disease, due to which the body starts dehydrating. Due to this many symptoms can be serious and you may have to go to the doctor. Therefore, if you feel any of these symptoms, go immediately and get your Widal test done.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

Also read: World Hypertension Day: High BP not only affects your heart but kidneys and liver too | READ

Also read: Why air pollution is linked to lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis & more pulmonary disease | EXPLAINED

Latest Health News