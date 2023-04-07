Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sexually transmitted diseases: Warning signs that indicate STDs

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) can be easily ignored as they often start with mild symptoms that may seem insignificant. However, ignoring these signs can be dangerous as STDs such as Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Herpes, HIV, etc. can spread rapidly through sexual activity and pose a significant risk to overall health. These diseases can be transmitted through oral, vaginal, and anal sex.

Below enlisted are some warning signs that might be indicative of STIs:

Unusual discharge

If you notice any unusual fluid coming out from your private parts (vagina, penis, or anus), it's important to go see a doctor right away for help. Make sure to observe the color, smell, frequency, and type of any unusual discharge before you visit the doctor.

Difficulty while urinating

If you feel pain while peeing, it could mean that you have an infection in your private parts. While some people may try home remedies, it's important to seek medical attention if the problem persists for an extended period of time.

Unusual growth in the skin around the genitals

If you see unusual growths on the skin around your private parts, make sure not to ignore them. Keep an eye and watch for any changes in size, shape, or if they start to spread to other areas of your body.

Itchy genitals

The genitals stay clean due to the pH levels of the fluids in the body. It's a good idea to wash your private parts after sex. However, if you still feel itchy in those areas even after keeping up with regular hygiene, don't wait too long and go see a doctor.

Sores in the genitals

When people don't take care of their private parts properly, they can develop sores and blisters in that area. If these sores and blisters keep coming back even after taking care of your hygiene, it could be a sign of a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

STDs can also have symptoms that are not directly related to private areas. For example, symptoms like lower abdominal pain, fever, headache, sore throat, rash, fatigue, diarrhea, and weight loss could be signs of STDs like HIV. It's important to pay attention to any unusual symptoms and seek medical attention if needed.

Latest Health News