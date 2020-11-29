Research reveals iron-deficiency anaemia in Indian women and children: Have these 5 iron-rich foods

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ELEPHANT_CHEF Foods which are rich in iron

According to the National Family Health Survey, in India, more than 50 per cent of children, women of reproductive age, and pregnant women suffer from anemia, making it a large-scale public health problem.

A research study in the Indian Journal of Public Health says that while anemia is a global health problem in both developed and developing countries, children and pregnant women from poor socioeconomic status are more vulnerable to it. Nutritional anemia due to iron deficiency is the most common cause of anaemia.

"50 per cent of anaemia worldwide is due to iron deficiency. The leading causes of iron deficiency anaemia (IDA) in children is: Low iron stores at birth due to high levels of maternal anaemia; Inappropriate feeding practices - lack of diversity and iron-rich food in complementary foods and feeding; Inadequate quantity of iron and iron enhancers (like vitamin C rich foods) in the diet along with low bioavailability of dietary iron; and Iron loss due to parasitic infestations like intestinal worms, malaria.

Therefore, here we are with a list of 5 iron-rich foods which will help in keeping you healthy. Take a look:

Mushrooms

Mushrooms are rich in iron and helps in fulfilling the daily requirement of the nutrient in your body. Also, mushrooms have anti-inflammatory properties which are good in combating other heart ailments and this food is also good for your heart.

Eggs

Eggs are one of the most easy and popular sources of iron. Having eggs can help increase good cholesterol in your body which will keep your heart health intact.

Leafy greens

Green veggies, especially spinach is powerpacked with iron and contain vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin K. They not just deal with the problem of anemia but also improve your eye health, bone health and take care of your blood pressure levels. Therefore, do include green vegetables in your diet regularly.

Potatoes

Potatoes are rich in iron and vitamin C. Therefore, apart from helping you in anemia they can also increase your immunity level which is the need of the hour considering the global pandemic of COVID-19.

Dry fruits

Dry fruits like apricots, raisins, pistachios and more are good sources of iron. Apart from treating anemia these dry fruits also aid in weight loss and improve your digestive health as they are rich in fibre.

