Raw honey benefits: Four reasons why you should add honey to your diet

There have been many generations, traditions, and civilizations throughout history that have accepted honey as food and medicine. Humans have been using honey for over 2700 years to treat a variety of ailments, but only recently have researchers discovered its antiseptic and antimicrobial properties.

This golden liquid has several health and medicinal advantages. The delicious liquid complements milk, bread, and a variety of herbal teas and drinks. It is effective as an immune booster, antiseptic skin toner, and respiratory treatment.

Here are four benefits of why you should add honey to your diet.

Anti-inflammatory

Besides being a natural sweetener, honey is also an anti-inflammatory substance. People commonly use honey to treat coughs orally and apply it topically to promote healing after burns or wounds.

Anti-oxidant

Honey's antioxidant properties are one of its most valuable effects on human health. Studies to date have shown that these antioxidants assist in managing chronic diseases often associated with oxidative stress. Honey contains antioxidants that may help prevent cancer, boost the immune system, treat infectious diseases, prevent aging, and act as a cardioprotective agent.

Anti-bacterial

Honey includes hydrogen peroxide, which might account for part of its antibiotic characteristics. It also contains a high level of sugar, which can prevent bacteria from growing. Apply honey directly to the wound or infected area to kill bacteria and help in the healing process. If possible, choose raw Manuka honey for its health benefits.

Anti-cancer

Researchers have discovered that honey has significant cancer-fighting properties, inhibiting the proliferation of cancerous cells and inducing apoptosis (cell death).

