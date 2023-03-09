Post-Holi skin repair: Gourd juice to Cucumber; 5 detox drinks to try

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Post-Holi skin repair: 5 detox drinks to try

As the celebrations of Holi 2023 wind down, many revelers are left with the aftermath of the festival on their skin. Chemical-ridden colors can lead to skin breakouts, redness, and rashes, which can last for days or even weeks after the festival. To combat these effects, experts recommend simple detox drinks made with everyday ingredients that can help reverse skin damage.

Nutritionist Anju Sood recommends bottle gourd juice as the perfect post-Holi drink. This vegetable is rich in vitamin C, K, calcium, and zinc, which help balance oil secretion from skin pores, cleanse the system, and prevent skin issues like pimples.

Cucumber juice is also an excellent option for post-Holi skin repair. It is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that can prevent and even reduce redness, rashes, blemishes, and swelling. Nutritionist Shilpa Arora also notes that cucumber offers essential nutrients that improve overall skin health.

Ginger lemon tea is another great drink to try. Lemon is known to flush out toxins from the body, which reflects on the skin, while ginger is loaded with antioxidants that promote blood circulation, clearing the skin and making it glow.

Coconut water with lemon and mint is a super-hydrating drink that is essential for skin health. Vitamins A, K, and C present in coconut water promote collagen production, which is responsible for keeping skin youthful and supple. When mixed with skin-friendly lemon and mint leaves, this drink can be a refreshing and nourishing option for the skin.

Finally, watermelon juice can be the best way to repair skin cells after Holi. This fruit is rich in vitamin A, which can help repair damaged skin cells. Watermelon juice also fuels the body with vitamin C, which prompts it to develop collagen for healthy skin. It's a refreshing and nourishing seasonal drink that can be a great option for post-Holi skin repair.

