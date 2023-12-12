Nuts to Green Tea: 7 comfort foods that can help you release some stress

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 comfort foods that can help you release some stress

Nutrition is essential for physical and mental health. Nutrient deficiency hurts the brain and its functioning. To fill the brain with happy hormones and improve its functioning, it is necessary to make changes in eating habits. Some things to be eaten daily, which improve mental health and fill the brain with happy hormones like serotonin, endorphin, dopamine oxytocin, etc.

There can be many reasons for stress in life, which has a very bad effect on our health. Prolonged stress can harm the body in many ways. So first of all try to find out the cause of stress and try to remove it with different measures. In which yoga and meditation are most effective but also include some food items in your diet. Many food items contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant properties. By eating both health and mind remain healthy.

Foods that can release stress

Nuts: Nuts contain vitamins, zinc, and magnesium. Vitamin B and magnesium present in it help reduce stress. So include nuts in your diet. Almonds, pistachios, and walnuts also reduce stress and blood pressure. Green Tea: Green tea contains a special amino acid called L-theanine, which keeps the brain healthy and reduces stress. Not only this, but this acid present in green tea also reduces the cortisol hormone. Which is a stress hormone. When it increases, the person becomes a victim of stress. Eggs: Consuming eggs is considered very beneficial to relieve stress. Magnesium and amino acids are found in abundance in eggs which help in the production of happy hormones. Which helps in reducing stress. Dark Chocolate: Cocoa is found in dark chocolate, which works to release endorphins and that is why eating it makes you feel happy. Magnesium is found in it which works to reduce anxiety and depression. Avocado: It is a good source of Vitamin B6 which helps in producing a hormone called serotonin and this is the reason why eating it helps in improving the mood. Salmon fish: A good amount of Omega-3 fatty acids are found in this fish and that is why its consumption helps in reducing inflammation and improving mood. Green Leafy Vegetables: Magnesium is found in large quantities in green leafy vegetables like spinach and kale and that is why its consumption helps in improving mood and reducing stress and anxiety. Apart from these, you should consume plenty of fermented foods like tomato, kefir and kimchi, nuts and seeds, banana, coconut, etc.

