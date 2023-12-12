Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Superfood Kokum: Know THESE 5 benefits of this natural antacid

Kokum, scientifically known as Garcinia indica, is a tropical fruit native to the Western Ghats region of India. Widely used in traditional medicine and for cooking, kokum offers a plethora of health benefits that have garnered attention in recent years. This small, purple fruit has been a staple in Ayurveda, India's ancient holistic healing system, and its medicinal properties contribute to various aspects of well-being. Here are 5 health benefits that Kokum offers.

Digestive Support:

The fruit is known for its digestive properties. Kokum has been traditionally used to alleviate digestive issues such as acidity, constipation, and indigestion. The presence of bioactive compounds helps in promoting a healthy digestive system, making it a natural remedy for gastrointestinal discomfort.

Antioxidant powerhouse:

Kokum's antioxidant prowess, primarily due to hydroxy citric acid, shields cells from free radicals, curbing oxidative stress. This defence not only guards against chronic diseases but also promotes skin health by combating premature ageing. Regular consumption of kokum offers a natural strategy to fortify the body against oxidative damage, supporting overall health.

Weight management:

Kokum's appetite-suppressing effects, increased energy expenditure, and reduced fatty acid production may aid in weight management. Its juice might promote better blood circulation and prevent fat buildup in the blood vessels.

Skincare:

Kokum butter, derived from the seeds of the fruit, is a popular ingredient in skincare products. Rich in essential fatty acids and antioxidants, kokum butter helps nourish the skin, improve elasticity, and may help in preventing signs of ageing. Additionally, it is known for its moisturizing properties.

Anti-Cancer properties:

Studies have shown that Garcinol, one of the main components of kokum, may help inhibit the growth of cancer cells and potentially prevent the formation of tumours. It may also have antioxidant properties that neutralize free radicals, reducing the risk of cancer.

The health benefits of kokum extend across various aspects of well-being, from weight management to skincare. While incorporating kokum into your diet or skincare routine, it's essential to remember that moderation is key.

