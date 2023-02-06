Millet health benefits: Diabetes to cardiovascular health, know other benefits of this magic grain

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GARGI1001 Health benefits of Millets

Millet health benefits: Millets are a group of cereal grains that belong to the Poaceae family, commonly known as the grass family. It’s widely consumed in developing countries throughout Africa and Asia. While it may look like a seed, millet’s nutritional profile is similar to that of sorghum and other cereals. Millets have gained popularity in the West because they are gluten-free and boast high protein, fiber, and antioxidant content. There are many types of millets like ragi, foxtail millet, pearl millet finger millets, proso millets, little millets, kodo millets, and barnyard millets and all these grains have one in thing common – ample amounts of nutrition.

Health benefits of millets

1. Millet controls diabetes

The low glycemic index in millet slows down the digestion process and keeps the blood sugar level at a constant ratio. Millets increase insulin sensitivity for people suffering from diabetes and also help to control the sugar levels for non-diabetics especially type 2 diabetes.

2. Good for heart patients

Consumption of millet in large amounts helps decrease triglyceride levels in the body. It thins the blood to prevent blood platelet clumping, thereby reducing the risk of sunstroke and coronary artery disorder.

3. Help in weight loss

Millets are a boon for all weight watchers who are wanting to shed those extra kilos. Including millets in the regular regimen like millet flour or having millets for breakfast can remarkably help in lowering the BMI of obese people. Swapping rice with millet daily can lower the accumulation of fat, improves gut health and help you in achieving sustained weight loss.

4. Battles Cancer Cells

Millets such as foxtail and proso varieties are proven by research to be effective in inhibiting the growth of cancerous cells in various tissues. The Phytochemicals in millets exhibit antiproliferative effects and lower the formation of cancer cells in the colon, breast, and liver without causing any damage to normal cells.

5. Promotes Digestion

The presence of a good amount of dietary fiber in millets works well to improve digestive system function. It combats constipation, flatulence, bloating, cramping, regularizes bowel function and improves the overall health of other vital organs like liver, kidney and boosts the immune system.

