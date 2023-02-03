DO NOT DRINK coconut water daily; its increases potassium level in blood | Know side effects

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What are the side effects of drinking coconut water daily

DO NOT DRINK coconut water daily: People who drink coconut water daily should be careful. This delicious natural drink has many multi nutrients which give benefits along with increasing electrolytes in the body. But, some people consume it every day to get glowing skin and to detoxify the body. While many think this is a good habit, it can be dangerous as well. When you drink coconut water daily, it sometimes increases some elements in the body which prove to be harmful. This includes the increase in potassium levels which can upset the stomach and cause other problems.

Side effects of drinking coconut water:

Low Blood Pressure

Coconut water causes low blood pressure. It contains a good amount of potassium, and drinking it daily can suddenly reduce blood pressure which is not right for your health. Reducing potassium-rich foods can help in this case.

Diarrhea

Coconut water causes loose motion. It contains fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols (FODMAPs), which are short-chain carbohydrates that draw water from the intestines. This can cause digestive problems like diarrhea in people.

Not good for diabetes

Coconut water is not very suitable for people with diabetes. Actually, its high calorie and sugar level can unbalance the problem of diabetes, due to which the sugar spike in the blood can happen rapidly. If you are diabetic, it is advised to drink a little amount of coconut water only after consulting the doctor.

Electrolyte imbalance

Coconut water contains electrolytes such as potassium, sodium, and manganese. Its quantity can be different in different coconuts sold in the market. In such a situation, their daily intake can imbalance the electrolytes in the body and can prove to be harmful. For example, an increase in potassium can increase the risk of paralysis.

