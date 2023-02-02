High Cholesterol Remedy: Onion tea helps in controlling high levels; know how it impacts heart health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How does onion tea help with high cholesterol?

High Cholesterol Remedy: The problem of high cholesterol has become very common due to poor lifestyle and bad eating habits. Since India is a country of many cuisines and delicacies, people frequently forget about their health when gorging on their favorite food. Eating oily food and not exercising is where the problem of high cholesterol starts. In this situation, onion tea can prove to be very beneficial. Surprised? You must have consumed many types to tea like peppermint, chamomile, and hibiscus among others but Onion tea is a rarity. However, it is very beneficial for good heart health and helps in controlling high cholesterol levels. Onions have flavonoids that help reduce low-density lipoprotein or say bad cholesterol.

Benefits of onion tea in high cholesterol

Lowers Bad Cholesterol

Onion tea is beneficial in bad cholesterol because it prevents the accumulation of bad lipids in the body. Drinking it produces warmth which helps in cleaning the blood vessels. Also, it promotes good cholesterol, which does not cause problems related to high cholesterol.

Keeps blood vessels healthy

Onions contain certain flavonoids and polyphenols. Both of these act as antioxidants and help keep blood vessels healthy. They work to protect the walls of blood vessels from oxidative damage. In this way, onion tea can be beneficial in reducing the problem of high cholesterol and poor blood circulation.

Beneficial for the heart

Onion tea contains antioxidants and compounds that fight inflammation and lower triglycerides. Also, they help reduce cholesterol levels which further reduces the risk of heart disease. Its anti-inflammatory properties help reduce high blood pressure and prevent blood clots from forming.

How to make onion tea-

Making onion tea is very easy. First cut an onion and boil it in 2 cups of water until the water becomes half. Then mix a little honey and lemon in this water. Add a little salt if you want. Consume it warm.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

