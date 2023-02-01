Surya Namaskar: Benefits, correct way to do sun salutation, important facts and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar: Making Yoga a part of your routine can help you age gracefully. Not only does it help with the physical aspects of your health, but it also aids in mental, emotional, and spiritual development. Among many poses that are performed, the Surya namaskar is loved by many. It involves eight different postures that are sequenced in a 12-step flow. According to Swami Ramdev, doing Surya namaskar 24 times in a day can help you burn around 400 calories. It releases stress from your body and relaxes.

Done in order to pay respect, this particular yoga asana is helpful in keeping you fit and healthy and keeps you away from all kinds of diseases. However, one should make sure that they are performing the 12 asanas in perfect posture.

Yoga poses included in Surya namaskar

Step 1: Prayer Pose (Pranamasana)

Step 2: Raised arms Pose (Hastottanasana)

Step 3: Standing Forward Bend (Hasta Padasana)

Step 4: Equestrian Pose (Ashwa Sanchalanasana)

Step 5: Staff Pose (Dandasana)

Step 6: Salute with Eight parts(Ashtanga Namaskar)

Step 7: Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

Step 8: Downward Facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Step 9: Equestrian Pose (Ashwa Sanchalanasana)

Step 10: Hand to Foot Pose (Hasta Padasana)

Step 11: Raise arm Pose (Hasta Uttanasana)

Step 12: Mountain Pose (Tadasana)

Benefits of Surya Namaskar:

The regular practice of Surya Namaskar improves the digestive system and cures stomach-related issues such as constipation and indigestion.

This asana helps the body inhale more oxygen and release toxins from the body.

It helps relieve stress by keeping your mind calm.

The regular practice of Surya Namaskar will make your body flexible.

This asana makes your spinal cord strong and helps you get rid of all bone-related problems.

You can reduce weight by doing Surya Namaskar regularly.

This yoga asana keeps you young and makes heart and lungs healthy.

Strengthens your back

Radiant skin

helps in over-all body flexibility

Makes heart and lungs healthy

