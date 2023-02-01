Health Budget 2023: Target to eradicate Sickle Cell Anaemia by 2047, ICMR labs to be increased

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know big announcements in Health Budget 2023

Health Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget today for the fifth consecutive time. She started the budget with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world and its impact on the global economy. She also proudly claimed that the India is being praised in the world because our economy remained stable even during this terrible pandemic. The Finance Minister also made many big announcements related to the health sector. The Union Budget 2023 included plans to make changes in the medical field in the coming years. Know about some big announcements of Health Budget 2023 here-

Health Budget 2023- Big announcements

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the Union Budget 2023 presentation that 44 crore people have got the benefit of the insurance scheme under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), Human Resources for Health and Medical Education, and PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) among others. The benefits of government schemes have reached the common man. Along with this, the government will promote coarse cereals.

Other than this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that in 2014, 157 nursing colleges were set up in the country. In the coming years, private investment will be encouraged in the medical field so that it can be improved. 157 new nursing colleges will be established in co-location with the existing 157 medical colleges. ICMR's labs will be increased further as well so that its facilities can reach the common people.

Eradicate Sickle Cell Anaemia by 2047

The government will launch a mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget for 2023-24. Anaemia is the most common disease in women and children in India. This is mainly due to the lack of red blood cells in the body. Due to this, many times women lose their lives during pregnancy. In such a situation, the goal of eradicating anaemia can be very effective in the coming times.

"A mission to eliminate sickle cell anaemia by 2047 will be launched. It will entail awareness creation, universal screening of seven crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in affected tribal areas and counseling through collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments," Sitharaman said, presenting the budget in Lok Sabha.

New schemes for the pharma sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a new program will be prepared for research in pharmaceuticals and encouragement to invest in research will be promoted. For this, research projects like pharmaceutical industry research and development investment will be promoted. The finance minister said facilities in select Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) laboratories will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty members and private sector research and development teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovation.

