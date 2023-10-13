Menstruating twice a month? Know the factors behind its occurrence

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the factors behind menstruating twice a month.

Menstruation, a natural and cyclical occurrence in a woman’s life, typically happens once a month. However, in some cases, women may experience menstruation twice a month. This irregularity can be concerning and may warrant a closer look into the underlying factors contributing to this phenomenon.

Understanding the Menstrual Cycle

Before we dive into the reasons behind menstruating twice a month, it’s essential to have a comprehensive understanding of the menstrual cycle. According to Dr Sirisha Mallamuri, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Ankura Hospital, on average a menstrual cycle lasts around 28 days, although it can range from 21 to 35 days and still be considered normal. The menstrual cycle consists of several phases, including menstruation (the shedding of the uterine lining), the follicular phase, ovulation (the release of an egg from the ovary), and the luteal phase.

Common Causes of Menstruating Twice a Month

Hormonal Imbalance: One of the most frequent reasons behind experiencing two periods in a month is Hormonal Imbalance. Hormones like estrogen and progesterone play a pivotal role in regulating the menstrual cycle. An imbalance in these hormones can lead to irregular periods, including more frequent menstruation. It’s crucial to understand that hormonal imbalance can be triggered by various factors such as Stress, Medical Condition and Lifestyle Change.

Stress: High levels of stress can disrupt the normal functioning of the menstrual cycle. Chronic Stress may lead to hormonal imbalances and erratic menstrual patterns, causing more frequent periods. Stress management techniques, including mindfulness, meditation, and exercise can help restore regularity to the menstrual cycle.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): PCOS is a common hormonal disorder that can result in irregular periods and also might get periods twice a month. Women with PCOS often experience multiple small cysts on their ovaries, which can interfere with the regularity of their menstrual cycles. Treatments for PCOS typically involve lifestyle changes, medications, and sometimes surgery depending on the severity of the condition.

Uterine Fibroids: Uterine fibroids are noncancerous growths that can develop in or around the uterus. Depending on their size and location, fibroids can lead to heavy or irregular bleeding, sometimes causing two periods in a month. Treatment options for uterine fibroids include medication, minimally invasive procedures and in severe cases surgery.

Birth Control: Some forms of birth control, such as certain birth control pills or intrauterine devices (IUDs), can alter menstrual patterns. Women who have recently started or changed their birth control method may experience more frequent periods when their bodies adjust to the hormones. If irregular bleeding persists, it’s essential to consult a healthcare provider to explore alternative birth control pills.

Perimenopause: Perimenopause is the transitional phase leading up to menopause, and it typically occurs when woman are in their 40s. During this time, hormonal fluctuations can cause irregular periods, including having two periods in a month. While perimenopause is a natural part of a woman’s life, the symptoms can often be managed with the guidance of a healthcare provider.

Thyroid Disorders: Thyroid conditions, such as hyperthyroidism or hyperthyroidism, can disrupt the menstrual cycle. These conditions affect the thyroid gland’s hormone production, which can lead to changes in the frequency and intensity of periods. Treatment for thyroid disorders may involve medications to regulate thyroid hormone levels.

What to do if you Menstruate Twice a Month

If you find yourself menstruating twice a month or experiencing irregular periods, it’s essential to consult a healthcare provider. They can help determine the underlying cause of your menstrual irregularity through a thorough evaluation, which can include blood tests, imaging studies, and a medical history review.

Once the condition is identified, treatment options will depend on the specific factors contributing to your irregular periods. In many cases, hormonal imbalances can be managed with medication or lifestyle changes. For conditions like PCOS, uterine fibroids or thyroid disorders targeted treatments are available to address the root cause and restore menstrual regularity.

Stress management techniques, such as exercise, meditation, and counselling, can be helpful for those whose menstrual irregularity is linked to stress. Additionally, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet and regular exercise, can support overall reproductive health and hormonal balance.

Conclusion

If you are facing this issue, don't hesitate to seek medical advice and guidance to determine the cause and find a suitable treatment plan to regulate your menstrual cycle and overall health.

In summary, menstruating twice a month is not uncommon, and there are several potential factors at play. By understanding these factors and seeking appropriate medical guidance, women can take control of their reproductive health and ensure that their menstrual cycles remain regular and healthy.

