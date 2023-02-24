Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Make your coffee super healthy with these methods

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages in the world, with millions of people starting their day with a cup of joe. While coffee has many benefits, including increased energy and focus, it can also be unhealthy if consumed in excess or with added sugars and artificial flavours. There are several ways to make your coffee super healthy, without sacrificing its taste or aroma. Here are the ways to make your coffee healthier and more nutritious.

Choose Quality Coffee Beans: The quality of your coffee beans matters, as cheaper beans can contain more impurities and toxins. Look for organic, fair-trade, and single-origin coffee beans, as they tend to be of higher quality and more sustainable.

Avoid Artificial Sweeteners: Instead of adding sugar or artificial sweeteners to your coffee, try natural sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup, or stevia. They add sweetness without the harmful effects of sugar and artificial additives.

Use Nut Milk or Coconut Milk: Cow's milk can be high in saturated fat and cholesterol, which can contribute to heart disease. Instead, try using almond milk, soy milk, or coconut milk, which are lower in fat and calories.

Add Cinnamon: Cinnamon is a natural spice that can help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and improve brain function. Sprinkle some cinnamon on top of your coffee for added flavour and health benefits.

Limit Your Intake: While coffee can be beneficial in moderation, excessive consumption can lead to side effects such as anxiety, insomnia, and digestive issues. Do not drink more than 3-4 cups of coffee a day.

Choose Dark Roast: Dark roast coffee contains more antioxidants than lighter roasts, making it a healthier choice. It also has a richer flavour and aroma, making it a preferred option for many coffee lovers.

Drink it Black: While adding cream and sugar can enhance the taste of your coffee, it can also add unnecessary calories and fat. Drinking your coffee black is the healthiest option, as it contains no added sugars or fats.

Add Collagen Powder: Collagen powder is a popular supplement that can improve skin health, joint function, and gut health. Add a scoop of collagen powder to your coffee for added health benefits.

Healthy alternatives to dairy milk in coffee

Plant-based milk like almond milk, soy milk, and coconut milk are healthier alternatives to cow's milk are healthy alternatives to dairy milk. They are lower in calories and fat and are free from cholesterol. Coffee contains antioxidants that can reduce inflammation and improve brain function. It also has been linked to a reduced risk of several diseases such as type 2 diabetes and liver disease.

