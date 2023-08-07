Lyme Disease: Know symptoms and causes of the disease that Bella Hadid suffering from past 15 years

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM & GOOGLE Know everything about Lyme Disease that Bella Hadid suffering from past 15 years

Bella Hadid has been living with Lyme Disease for the past 15 years. If you aren’t familiar with Lyme Disease, it’s a serious and potentially fatal illness caused by bacteria from one of several species of ticks. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and can include headaches, joint pain, fatigue, fever, and a “bull’s-eye” rash around the site of the tick bite. It’s important to know the symptoms of Lyme Disease so that if you or someone you know is experiencing them, you can seek medical attention as soon as possible.

Symptoms of Lyme disease

Lyme Disease is often called “the great imitator” because its symptoms can mimic those of other illnesses such as fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome, and multiple sclerosis. That’s why it’s so important to get tested for Lyme Disease if you have any of these symptoms. It’s also why it’s so important to take preventive measures when outdoors in areas where ticks are likely to be present, such as wooded or grassy areas.

Causes of Lyme disease

The most common tick-borne illness in the United States is Lyme Disease. It’s caused by bacteria from the Borrelia burgdorferi species of ticks that are found in certain parts of the country (such as the Northeast). When an infected tick bites a person, it can spread the bacteria into the bloodstream. The bacteria then make their way into the body and can cause a number of symptoms including fatigue, fever, headache, joint pain, and a rash in the shape of a “bull’s-eye” around the bite.

If left untreated, Lyme Disease can lead to serious long-term health problems such as arthritis, cognitive issues, and even heart problems. That’s why it’s so important to get tested if you have any symptoms that could be related to Lyme Disease. Getting tested early is key to preventing serious complications from developing over time.

For Hadid, her journey with Lyme Disease has been a long and difficult one. She’s faced many obstacles along the way but has now become an advocate for those suffering from this illness. She has spoken out about her experience in hopes that others will be encouraged to seek medical attention if they have any symptoms that could be related to Lyme Disease.

Hadid is an example of how even those who struggle with chronic illness can still live full and successful lives. Her hope is that her story will help others realise that they too can find success and happiness despite their circumstances. She encourages everyone to take preventive measures when outdoors, such as wearing protective clothing and using insect repellent, and to seek medical attention if they have any of the symptoms associated with Lyme Disease.

