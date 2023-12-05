Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Learn the difference between scars and acne marks

Scars on the face can occur due to various reasons, such as minor or major injuries, wounds, acne, burns, cuts or stitches during surgery, etc. If these are on the face and are small in appearance, you can hide them with makeup, etc., but if their size is large then you may need treatment. Many marks on the body fade with time. But often people don't understand the difference between scars and acne marks. Well here's a detailed note on the difference between the two.

What are Acne Marks?

Acne scars are the result of inflammation in the skin. Acne pores become swollen and the pore wall breaks down. Some acne spots are small, while some are raised. These also get cured quickly. Sometimes it spreads into the surrounding tissues and causes deep scars. Despite appearing similar, acne scars are different from hyperpigmentation. Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation spots leave flat marks on the skin.

Also Read: Hydration to exercise: Ways to manage sugar cravings during your pregnancy

The marks of acne and blackheads make the skin look dull and discolored. Usually, after scrubbing, blackheads and acne get cleared. But those fine and dark marks remain on the skin, which brings darkness to the skin in many places. Ugly-looking skin due to acne and blackheads can be cured with easy home remedies. For this, we have brought some herbal solutions here. So that during the summer season, you do not have to face problems due to the chemicals used in any cream.

What are scars?

Scars form as part of the healing process after your skin is cut or damaged. The skin repairs itself by pulling the wound together and growing new tissue to fill any gaps caused by the injury. Scar tissue is primarily made up of a protein called collagen. Scars develop in all shapes and sizes. Some scars are large and painful, while others are barely visible. Depending on their size, type, and location, your scars may look unsightly and may also be difficult to move.

Latest Health News