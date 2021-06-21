Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/CALMINGKIDS International Yoga Day 2021: Yogasanas that should be performed by children for better physical, mental health

In such a young age kids have good capacity to learn, they're active and their bodies are still growing. Starting with yoga in this age is the best way to form their mind and body in the best way possible, help them build muscles stronger and flexible. Yoga helps increase stamina & endurance. Yoga not only includes just asanas but also different Pranayamas (breathing techniques) and meditation that teaches kids patience and help them overcome mental stress.

Here are some Yoga Asanas and Pranayamas that helps better physical and mental health in children:

1. Balasana (Child's pose)

Asana that has child in its name is great pose for children to relax a bit, regulates the blood flow in the body. Ensures proper breathing pattern.

2. Tadasana

Who doesn't want to grow taller? This pose is great for children to grow their height as it stretches all the muscles in the body at once. Relieves all the muscular tension and stiffness.

3. Vrikshasana (tree pose)

The tree is strong, stable, kind to provide shade and food. This pose is great for children to find balance, focus and concentration. Also teaches to be compassionate.

4. Sarvangasana (shoulder stand)

Children love to bend their body and do something advance. Sarvangasana is the perfect pose to strength their spine. Make the back & neck flexible. Also, ensure better blood supply towards the head.

5. Anulom Vilom Pranayama

Just the right pattern of breathing can make a lot of difference in the health. Teaching this breathing technique to children will help them build stamina, increase the capacity of lungs and help improve focus and concentration.