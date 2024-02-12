International Epilepsy Day 2024: Seizures to Automatisms, 10 common symptoms of the disease

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know 10 common symptoms of Epilepsy.

International Epilepsy Day 2024 is a significant event that aims to raise awareness and understanding about epilepsy, a neurological disorder characterised by recurrent seizures. This day is observed every year on the second Monday of February and in 2024, it falls on February 12.

According to Dr Shivaram Rao K, Consultant Neuro Physician, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, Epilepsy manifests differently in individuals, but some common signs and symptoms include:

Seizures: The hallmark symptom of epilepsy, seizures can vary in type and intensity. They may involve convulsions, loss of consciousness, staring spells, or unusual movements. Temporary Confusion: Following a seizure, individuals may experience confusion or disorientation, often referred to as a postictal state. Uncontrollable Movements: Some seizures involve involuntary movements of the body, such as jerking motions or stiffening of limbs. Loss of Awareness: Certain seizures cause a temporary loss of awareness or consciousness, during which the person may seem unresponsive or disconnected from their surroundings. Aura: Some people with epilepsy experience a warning sign or sensation, known as an aura, before a seizure occurs. Auras can take various forms, such as visual disturbances, strange smells, or a sense of déjà vu. Psychological Symptoms: Epilepsy can also affect mood and behaviour. Individuals may experience anxiety, depression, or mood swings, particularly about their seizure activity. Repetitive Movements: Certain types of seizures, such as focal seizures, may involve repetitive behaviours like lip-smacking, hand rubbing, or chewing motions. Loss of Muscle Control: During certain seizures, individuals may temporarily lose control of their muscles, leading to falls or other accidents. Sensory Symptoms: Seizures can affect sensory perception, causing sensations such as tingling, numbness, or strange tastes or smells. Automatisms: Some seizures involve automatic behaviours, such as repetitive actions or movements, without the person being aware of what they are doing.

If someone experiences any of these symptoms, especially recurrently, they need to consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and management.

