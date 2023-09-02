Hyderabad chokes with mystery respiratory virus| Know symptoms, prevention

Follow us on Image Source : FREE PIK Hyderabad chokes with mystery respiratory virus

Hyderabad is currently recording as acute viral respiratory similar to Swine Flu, adenovirus, and influenza. The virus is spreading across the state and affecting children and adults with health conditions. The virus has been not identified yet.

According to experts, the recovery rate of the mystery illness is 100 per cent and there is no cause for alarm yet. Moreover, patients are recovering in 4-5 days. H3N2 infections account for 50 per cent of respiratory infections, according to the recent official data on ILI-SARI (influenza-like illness-severe acute respiratory illness). While a significant rise was seen in Covid-19 cases till May 7, no cases of the highly contagious virus were registered in the last few weeks until the week ending August 27.

Symptoms of the mystery respiratory virus

Sore throat

Runny Nose

Fever

Bodyache

Dry Cough

Difficulty in breathing

According to experts, 1-2 per cent of these patients have suffered respiratory failure. Doctors said the symptoms can affect the upper respiratory tract and spread across the lower respiratory tract. There have also been false positive results in influenza A and B, swine flu-H1N1, dengue, and avian flu-H3N2. Besides, the structural similarity of the mystery virus is similar to other virus fraternities.

Prevention from the mystery respiratory virus

Covering nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing

Use N95 mask

Maintain social distance

Vacciantion against influenza

Sanitization

Immediate isolation

Treatment of the mystery respiratory virus

The experts stated that the doctors are following symptomatic treatment and are receiving a positive response. The doctors are treating people with respiratory failure with Oseltamivir, which is an anti-viral drug. Patients are also advised to keep themselves hydrated and deisolate after complete recovery.

