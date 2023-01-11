Home remedies and ways to boost immunity to fight the winter season, suggests fitness guru Ambika Dutt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Home remedies and ways to boost immunity to fight the winter season

Winter is the season to enjoy delicacies, sit in blankets, and have fun with your families. However, it is also the season of viruses and infections. While the winter breeze and shiny sun in the afternoon make one wish to go out and enjoy oneself, we often forget that fun comes with a price. Winters make most people susceptible to viral, cough, cold, and the worst case scenario to be pneumonia. But Ambika Dutt, the fitness expert has a few tips and tricks to boost one’s immunity and make oneself strong against the winter virus.

Turmeric Milk

As per Ambika, turmeric milk is a very helpful remedy to improve immunity. Famous as “Haldi ka Doodh”, in Indian households, it is a very potent anti-oxidant due to the presence of curcumin. The presence of elements like anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and anti-fungal properties, turmeric milk makes the body stronger against viruses and infections like flu or cold. Secondly, the consumption of citrus and seasonal fruits helps in building immunity. Ambika says, “The seasonal fruits like oranges, apples, and guava are rich in Vitamin C, fibers, antioxidants, minerals, and enzymes. These help in producing white blood cells which are the main element in fighting any foreign body element like viruses.”

Fish and poultry

Those who are non-vegetarians should consume fish and poultry as per Ambika. Both fish and poultry are rich in vitamin B, (B6 and B12), zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids. This in turn enhances the production of RBCs and WBCs. These then serve as a protective agents and attack the foreign bodies that try to enter the body and make any person sick. All this also regulates the metabolism which makes a person feel healthy and thus, more productive.

Drink water

A major problem that most people face during winter is dryness. This dryness can lead to itching, irritation, and even marks when scratched too much. So, a simple way to avoid all of this is ‘Hydration!” According to Ambika Dutt, proper hydration helps in balancing healthy mucous membranes. The weather conditions in winter make it seem like our body does not require water. However, lack of water results in improper digestion correlating to the weakening of the immune system. Another key role that water plays in our body is the maintenance of body temperature, the release of toxins from the body, and the carrying of oxygen to cells. This cycle followed by the water helps nourish the entire body and supports the immune system to stay active.

Layer Up!

Staying warm is also a key component of a healthy immune system in winter. Wondering how? To answer this, Ambika says, “When our body is cold, it has to work harder than its usual self to get work done. Thus, more energy is consumed making us more prone to allergies or flues. So, by keeping ourselves warm, we do not push our bodies to work extra and all that we consume adds to our immunity and not just replenishes it.” So, layers are good as they not only prevent us from getting cold but also help against winter flues by keeping our immunity high.

Exercising

Though Ambika always emphasizes daily workouts but, her take on winter workouts will surely make one want to hit the gym or exercise at home. Ambika explains, “Working out releases immunity-boosting hormones which are highly beneficial. Then sweating during workouts is a way by which the body releases toxins that are or can harm the body. Finally, working out makes the body stronger and the overall health more support for the person.” Therefore, we can say that exercising for at least 30 minutes a day will not only help us get out of bed but also help in the long run.

