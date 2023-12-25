Healthy tips: When and for how long should one do morning walk in winter?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK When and for how long should one do morning walk?

Walking every morning and evening is very beneficial for health. This has many health benefits for your body. Many people go for a walk every day but stop doing so as soon as winter arrives. Some people are lazy to get up in the morning, while others have trouble getting up in the morning. Morning walk is very beneficial for health. This boosts your metabolism and improves heart-brain health. This keeps your body weight under control. Winter chills bring on heart attacks! Study finds cold months linked to higher rates of ACS, especially in older patients. Winter also sees more heart failure and deaths from ACS. Hence, taking a walk in the morning will reduce the chances of this too. Today we are going to tell you when and for how long should you go for a walk in the winter season.

Keep these things in mind while going for a walk in winter

Wear proper clothes and go for a walk outside the house.

One should go out of the house for a walk with the body completely covered.

Go out wearing warm clothes.

Do not walk fast in the beginning.

If you have heart-related problems, asthma, or pneumonia, do not go for a walk in the morning.

Elderly people should avoid walking during the winter season.

Start walking slowly and then increase the speed.

In cold weather, you can go for a walk between 8.30 to 9.30 in the morning and 5 to 6 in the evening.

According to experts, walking 10,000 steps daily is beneficial for health. During the winter season, go for a walk for half an hour at least five days a week, this protects you from many diseases.

