Why cases of death due to heart attacks is higher in winter as compared to any time of the year? Know details

Winter chills bring on heart attacks! Study finds cold months linked to higher rates of ACS, especially in older patients. Winter also sees more heart failure and deaths from ACS. Read the article to learn more.

Rahul Pratyush New Delhi Published on: December 23, 2023
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is the primary cause of death and one of the most prevalent health issues worldwide. It denotes a clinical situation in which serious myocardial ischemia develops quickly. The most common risk factors for coronary heart disease, according to Kass and Sewart's study, are smoking, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia. This is somewhat consistent with our findings, but the order of risk factors varies significantly. The most common risk factor in our study is hypertension (71.8%), which is not statistically substantially different from other risk factors based on the season. According to Dr Kedar Kulkarni, other risk factors that are present but are less common in our sample include smoking, hyperlipidemia, family history, and finally, diabetes mellitus. 

During the winter, December had the highest incidence of Acute coronary syndrome (ACS), while March had the lowest incidence. ACS was more common in older patients during the Autumn/Winter season, when they had a lower socio-epidemiological status and, consequently, a different diet regimen. Age was the only factor that significantly influenced the occurrence of ACS, but not gender. Seasonal variations were also statistically significant (p=0.048) in the complications and outcomes of ACS; postinfarction angina pectoris was more common in the Spring/Summer season and heart failure (Killip III and IV) was more common in the Autumn/Winter season. Compared to the Spring/Summer season, the Autumn/Winter season saw a higher frequency of fatal ACS cases (p=0.001). The results obtained point to a seasonal influence of weather patterns on the incidence.

The results obtained indicate that seasonal meteorological conditions have an impact on the incidence, complications, and outcomes of ACS. As a result, patients must modify their lifestyle, especially in the winter, by eating a diet high in organic sulfates and vitamin D3, and they must spend as much time in the sun as they can.

