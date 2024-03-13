Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Healthy eating habits for women of all ages

True beauty transcends mere appearances; it radiates from within. For women of all ages, embracing healthy eating habits is not just about fitting into a certain dress size or conforming to societal norms, it's about nourishing the body, mind, and soul. Today, women are embracing a holistic approach to beauty that starts with what they put on their plates. From adolescence to adulthood and beyond, prioritising nutrition lays the foundation for vitality, resilience, and longevity.

Fueling vitality at every age:

According to Dr Manjula Sridhar, Nutritionist, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Chennai, women transition through different phases, from adolescence to adulthood, and eventually, into their golden years, the importance of healthy eating habits only grows stronger.

During adolescence, encouraging young women to consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins not only support physical growth but also foster mental clarity and emotional well-being. As women transition into adulthood, the demands of daily life often lead to juggling multiple responsibilities, leaving little time for self-care. Incorporating a variety of fruits and vegetables, omega-3 fatty acids, and lean sources of protein into one's diet can enhance energy levels, boost immunity, and support hormonal balance. By prioritising self-care through healthy eating habits, women can better navigate the complexities of modern life with grace and resilience.

As women gracefully age, embracing healthy eating habits becomes a cornerstone of ageing gracefully, promoting longevity and vitality. Consuming antioxidant-rich foods, such as berries, leafy greens, and nuts, can help combat the effects of ageing, while adequate hydration and mindful eating practices support digestive health and overall vitality.

Balancing the responsibilities of family and work as well as coping with societal pressure to look and eat a certain way can make it difficult for any woman to maintain a balanced diet. However, the right food can not only improve the mood, boost energy, and help maintain a healthy weight, but it can also support the different stages in a woman’s life. It's time to bid farewell to restrictive diets and calorie counting. Instead, let's focus on nourishing your bodies with wholesome, nutrient-dense foods.

