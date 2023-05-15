From Coding to Caffeine: Tech-savvy experts struggle with headaches; here's how to find relief

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tech-savvy experts struggle with headaches; here's how to find relief

In today's digital age, the world is increasingly reliant on information technology (IT) professionals to keep everything running smoothly. From coding and programming to network administration and cybersecurity, these tech-savvy experts play a crucial role in keeping our digital infrastructure functioning. However, the prevalence of remote work and extended screen time has resulted in a common issue among IT professionals - headaches. Recent studies show that nearly 75% of IT professionals experience headaches at least once a month, with 25% suffering from daily headaches.

Experts attribute the surge in headaches among IT professionals to various factors, but prolonged screen time seems to be the main cause. Continuous sitting in front of a computer for hours can lead to poor posture, eye strain, and muscle tension, all of which contribute to headaches.

Let's take a closer look at some of the treatment options;

Take a break: Sometimes, the simplest solution is the best. If you're experiencing a headache, step away from your screen and take a few minutes to relax. Close your eyes, take deep breaths, and focus on letting go of any tension in your body.

Hydrate: Dehydration can exacerbate headaches, so make sure you're drinking enough water throughout the day. Keep a water bottle nearby and aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day.

Stretch it out: Regular stretching and exercise can help alleviate headaches by reducing muscle tension. Consider doing some light stretches or exercises throughout the day, focusing on the neck and shoulder muscles that are most prone to tension.

Seek professional care: If your headaches are persistent or severe, it may be time to seek out professional care. A physiotherapist can help work out any knots or tension in your neck and shoulders, and can help improve posture and alignment.

Protect your eyes: Eye strain is a common cause of headaches among IT professionals. Consider investing in a pair of computer glasses, which are designed to reduce eye strain and blue light exposure. Additionally, take frequent breaks to rest your eyes and avoid staring at your screen for too long.

Professionals who are suffering from headaches need not suffer in silence as there are several effective treatments available. Seeking advice from a qualified neurologist can be the first step towards finding relief from this painful condition. With the right approach, it is possible to overcome the discomfort and return to productivity and normal daily activities. So, if you are experiencing headaches, don't hesitate to reach out to a healthcare professional and take control of your health.

(The author is Dr Krishnan P R, Senior Consultant - Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Latest Health News