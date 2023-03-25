Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Fatty liver disease: Symptoms to note on your skin

The liver is the largest organ inside our body that has various functions to perform. It helps get rid of harmful substances, breaks down fats, proteins and carbohydrates, and stores important things like glycogen, vitamins, and minerals. The liver makes bile to help digest food and produces proteins that help with blood clotting. When the liver has too much fat, it is known as fatty liver disease, a common health problem related to the liver. Here are some symptoms that appear on skin and indicate fatty liver disease:

Puffiness

When the liver is damaged due to advanced liver disease, it fails to produce enough proteins, leading to problems with blood flow and fluid removal. This can cause swelling in your face, making it appear slightly puffy.

Dark skin in the crease of your neck

Fatty liver disease can cause insulin resistance, which means your body cannot use insulin properly. This can lead to excess insulin build-up and a skin condition called acanthosis nigricans. Darkening of skin folds, such as in the crease of your neck, is a common symptom of this condition.

Rosacea

The skin condition known as rosacea can result in redness of the skin, along with the appearance of small white bumps or red blood vessels on the face. While not always indicative of fatty liver disease, rosacea can be a potential sign of its presence.

Rash around your mouth

When you have fatty liver disease, your body may not be able to absorb certain nutrients like zinc effectively, leading to a zinc deficiency. This deficiency can cause dermatitis, a condition that often appears as a rash around the mouth. The rash may contain small fluid-filled or solid bumps, and it is a common complication of zinc deficiency.

Itching

Itching on the skin, including the face, can be caused by fatty liver disease. This itching is often due to an excess of bile salts in the body. Scratching may not alleviate the itching and can actually worsen the irritation.

Cirrhosis is the final stage of severe fatty liver disease, where the liver becomes extensively scarred due to continuous damage. This scarring replaces healthy tissue in the liver and hinders its functioning, leading to liver failure. Common skin symptoms of cirrhosis include itchy skin, yellowing of the skin, and easy bruising.

