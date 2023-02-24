EXPLAINED: What is skin rotting drug Xylazine that is turning people into zombies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is skin rotting drug Xylazine that is turning people into zombies

A new drug known as Xylazine or Tranq is causing havoc on American streets. This animal tranquilizer is increasingly being used as a cutting agent for opioids like heroin, resulting in outbreaks of skin infections and overdoses. According to Time magazine, Xylazine is a public health threat, and its use is increasing exponentially in major cities across the country. The drug is sold on the streets as "Tranq Dope," which is a mix of Fentanyl and Xylazine and can be bought for a few dollars per bag.

The effects of Xylazine are devastating, inducing sedative-like symptoms such as excessive sleepiness and respiratory depression, as well as open sores that can quickly become serious. Hospitals rarely test for it with normal toxicology testing since it is not classified as a controlled substance for people or animals, making it difficult to detect.

The drug has been described as "zombifying people's bodies." The drug leaves terrible scars on those who use it, which is causing public health authorities to be horrified by its spread.

Xylazine's national spread foreshadows the future of the overdose crisis, driven by powerful synthetic compounds mixed into potent combinations. The drug's use is increasing exponentially where it lands, leading to a public health threat across the country.

