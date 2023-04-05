Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Effective home remedies to alleviate phlegm and mucus symptoms

Phlegm and mucus are common symptoms of respiratory infections and allergies. They can cause discomfort and interfere with breathing, making it difficult to perform everyday activities. While there are over-the-counter medications that can help alleviate these symptoms, many people prefer to use natural remedies to avoid potential side effects. Here are some effective home remedies to alleviate phlegm and mucus symptoms.

Steam inhalation:

Steam inhalation is a simple and effective home remedy that can help alleviate phlegm and mucus symptoms. It involves inhaling steam from hot water. This aids in the relaxation of mucus in the respiratory tract, facilitating its expulsion. To try this remedy, boil a pot of water and carefully place your face over the pot. Place a towel over your head to enclose the steam and take deep breaths for about 5-10 minutes.

Saltwater gargle:

A saltwater gargle is another simple home remedy that can help alleviate phlegm and mucus symptoms. Its mechanism involves the reduction of inflammation in the respiratory tract, thereby facilitating easier breathing.

To try this remedy, dissolve a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle for 30 seconds. Discard the solution from your mouth and redo the procedure multiple times within a day.

Honey and lemon:

Honey has antibacterial properties that can help soothe a sore throat and reduce inflammation, while lemon contains vitamin C, which can boost the immune system. To try this remedy, mix a tablespoon of honey and the juice of half a lemon in a glass of warm water.

Ginger tea:

Ginger is a natural anti-inflammatory ingredient that contains compounds that can help reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract and loosen mucus, making it easier to expel. To try this remedy, boil a few slices of fresh ginger in a cup of water for 5-10 minutes. Filter the blend and mix in honey and lemon according to your preference.

Eucalyptus oil:

Eucalyptus oil contains compounds that can help reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract and improve breathing. To try this remedy, add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to a bowl of hot water and inhale the steam.

By incorporating these home remedies into your daily routine, you can help reduce inflammation and loosen mucus, making it easier to breathe. As with any home remedy, it is important to talk to your healthcare provider before trying them, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions or allergies.

