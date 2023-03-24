Eating curd (Yogurt) daily: Know health benefits like promoting weight loss and boosting digestion

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Daily consumption of curd (Yogurt): Here are some health benefits

Curd or yoghurt is a popular dairy product that is consumed by people all over the world. It is rich in essential nutrients like calcium, protein, and probiotics, which are known to improve digestive health, boost immunity, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. It is made by fermenting milk with live bacteria, which gives it a thick, creamy texture and tangy taste.

Here are some of the most impressive health benefits of eating curd or yoghurt daily.

Boosts Digestive Health: Curd is rich in probiotics, which are live bacteria that help improve digestion and boost gut health. Probiotics can help reduce symptoms of digestive disorders like irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease. They can also help prevent diarrhoea and constipation.

Strengthens Immunity: Curd is rich in nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and protein, which can help strengthen your immune system. The probiotics in curd can also help improve the functioning of your immune system, by increasing the production of antibodies and reducing inflammation.

Improves Bone Health: Curd is an excellent source of calcium, which is essential for strong bones and teeth. It also contains vitamin D, which helps the body absorb calcium. Regular consumption of curd can help prevent osteoporosis, a condition that causes bones to become weak and brittle.

Promotes Weight Loss: Curd is a low-calorie food that can help you lose weight. It is high in protein, which can help you feel full for longer and reduce your appetite. Curd can also help reduce the levels of the hormone cortisol, which is associated with weight gain.

Lowers Blood Pressure: Curd contains potassium, which is an essential mineral that helps regulate blood pressure. Consuming curd regularly can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Reduces Inflammation: Curd is rich in anti-inflammatory compounds like calcium and vitamin D, which can help reduce inflammation in the body. Inflammation is linked to several chronic diseases like arthritis, diabetes, and heart disease.

Therefore, including curd or yoghurt in your daily diet can be a great way to improve your overall health and well-being. However, it is important to choose a high-quality, low-fat variety and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any concerns or medical conditions that may affect your diet.

