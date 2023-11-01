Eye injury from Diwali crackers? Here's what to do

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Eye injury from Diwali crackers? Here's what needs to do

Diwali 2023: Diwali is a time of happiness for people all over the country. One of the things that makes this celebration special is lighting fireworks. But it's really important to be careful and protect our eyes when we're setting off fireworks. Eye injuries are a common occurrence that might take you off guard.

As a result, Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director of Orbisit in India, advises IANS on what to do if a tragedy arises when lighting crackers.

Prevention is Better Than Cure: Choosing eco-friendly firecrackers, wearing protective eyewear, maintaining a safe distance, and supervising children closely are essential precautions that can significantly reduce the risk of eye accidents.

What to Do in Case of an Accident? Despite one’s best efforts, accidents can still occur. If you or someone around you sustains an eye injury while setting off firecrackers, follow these immediate steps:

Stay Calm: In the event of an eye accident, it is crucial to remain as calm as possible. Panic can exacerbate the situation, so take a deep breath and keep your composure. Do Not Rub Your Eye: It is important to resist the urge to touch or rub the affected eye as this will only worsen the situation. Gently Rinse Your Eye: If there are visible foreign particles or debris in the eye, gently rinse it with clean water. Use a sterile saline solution if available. Avoid using tap water, as it may contain impurities that could further irritate the eye. Cover the Injured Eye: Protect the injured eye by covering it with a clean, sterile gauze or a soft, cotton cloth. This will help prevent further contamination and minimise movement of the affected eye. Seek Immediate Medical Attention: Do not delay seeking professional medical help. Even apparently minor injuries can affect vision if left untreated. Contact an eye specialist or visit the nearest hospital emergency department for a thorough examination and proper treatment.

What Not to Do?

Just as important as knowing what to do in case of an eye accident is understanding what not to do. Avoid these common mistakes:

Don't Ignore the Injury: Regardless of the severity, never dismiss an eye injury as minor. Prompt medical attention is essential to prevent potential complications and preserve vision. Don't Self-Medicate: Avoid using over-the-counter eye drops or applying any ointments without professional guidance. These can sometimes worsen the condition. Don't Attempt to Remove Embedded Objects: If there is an object embedded in the eye, do not try to remove it yourself. This could cause further damage. Instead, keep the eye stable and seek medical help immediately.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls on the Krishna Paksha Amavasya date of the Kartik month. It holds profound significance as it marks the day when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after vanquishing the demon king, Ravan. To celebrate his homecoming, Ayodhya was adorned with lamps and lights, earning the festival its moniker as the "Festival of Lights." Additionally, Diwali is associated with the appearance of Goddess Lakshmi during the churning of the ocean. Hence, the tradition of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day.

In accordance with the calendar, it is considered auspicious to perform the Ganesh-Lakshmi puja in the evening of Diwali. To conduct this ritual, it is essential to be aware of the auspicious timings (subh muhurat), the proper procedures (puja vidhi), and the mantras to be recited during worship.

