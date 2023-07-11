Dengue to Chikungunya: 5 common monsoon diseases and prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about these 5 most common monsoon illnesses

Monsoon season comes with certain seasonal illnesses that are inescapable. The change in weather leads to an increase in humidity which creates the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to thrive and spread diseases like dengue and chikungunya. Here we will be looking at 5 common monsoon diseases and prevention tips to help you stay healthy throughout the season.

Dengue

Dengue is the most common monsoon disease spread by mosquitoes. It is an acute viral infection that can range from mild to severe. Symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches, rashes, and joint pain. In some cases, the disease can become severe and can even lead to death. The best way to prevent dengue is by avoiding mosquito bites. Wear long-sleeved clothing and use mosquito repellent when outdoors. Additionally, make sure to eliminate any standing water around your home as this can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Chikungunya

Chikungunya is another monsoon disease spread by the same species of mosquitoes that spread dengue. It is characterized by fever, headache, joint pain, and rash. The disease can be prevented by following the same prevention tips as for dengue: avoiding mosquito bites and eliminating standing water around your home. Additionally, make sure to keep your windows and doors closed to prevent mosquitoes from entering your house.

Malaria

Malaria is another common monsoon disease spread by a different species of mosquito. It is characterized by fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches. To prevent malaria, use a mosquito net at night and wear long-sleeved clothing outdoors. Additionally, use an insect repellent during the day and drain any standing water in areas near your home.

Japanese Encephalitis

Japanese Encephalitis is an infection of the brain caused by a virus spread by mosquitoes found in rural areas of India during monsoon season. Symptoms range from mild fever to severe inflammation of the brain and can lead to death. To prevent Japanese encephalitis, make sure to wear long-sleeved clothing outdoors and use insect repellent during the day. Additionally, sleep under a mosquito net at night and avoid stagnant water near your home.

Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by contact with water or soil contaminated with urine from infected animals such as rodents or cows. Symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle aches, and vomiting. To prevent leptospirosis, make sure not to come into contact with contaminated water or soil during monsoon season. Additionally, wear protective gear such as boots and gloves when working in affected areas and practice good hygiene habits such as thorough hand washing after coming into contact with animals or their urine.

