CTE Awareness Day 2024: Symptoms, causes and treatment of this rare brain disorder

Every January 30th, the world unites to raise awareness about Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting individuals with a history of repetitive head injuries. This year we delve deeper into understanding the often-misunderstood CTE, exploring its symptoms, causes, and potential treatment options.

What is CTE?

CTE is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects individuals who have experienced repeated head trauma, often through sports concussions or other forms of blunt force trauma to the head. The repeated trauma disrupts the brain's normal functioning, leading to a buildup of a protein called tau, which forms tangles and damages brain cells. This damage can manifest in a variety of symptoms, impacting an individual's thinking, memory, mood, and behaviour.

Symptoms:

The symptoms of CTE can vary depending on the severity and location of the tau deposits. However, some common signs include:

Cognitive decline: Memory loss, confusion, difficulty concentrating, and problems with language processing.

Memory loss, confusion, difficulty concentrating, and problems with language processing. Mood changes: Depression, anxiety, irritability, and aggression.

Depression, anxiety, irritability, and aggression. Behavioural problems: Impulsivity, poor decision-making, and difficulty controlling anger.

Impulsivity, poor decision-making, and difficulty controlling anger. Sleep disturbances: Insomnia, nightmares, and excessive daytime sleepiness.

Insomnia, nightmares, and excessive daytime sleepiness. Motor problems: Stiffness, tremors, and difficulty with coordination and balance.

Causes:

The primary cause of CTE is repeated head trauma. This can occur through various mechanisms, including:

Sports concussions: Athletes in contact sports like football, hockey, and boxing are at a higher risk of developing CTE due to the frequent head injuries they sustain.

Athletes in contact sports like football, hockey, and boxing are at a higher risk of developing CTE due to the frequent head injuries they sustain. Military service: Veterans who have been exposed to explosions or other forms of head trauma during combat are also at an increased risk of CTE.

Veterans who have been exposed to explosions or other forms of head trauma during combat are also at an increased risk of CTE. Domestic violence: Individuals who have experienced repeated head injuries from domestic violence are also at risk of developing CTE.

Treatment:

Unfortunately, there is no cure for CTE. However, treatments are available to manage the symptoms and improve the quality of life for individuals living with the condition. These treatments can include:

Cognitive rehabilitation: This therapy helps individuals with CTE relearn skills that have been affected by the brain damage.

This therapy helps individuals with CTE relearn skills that have been affected by the brain damage. Medication: Medications can be used to treat mood symptoms such as depression and anxiety.

Medications can be used to treat mood symptoms such as depression and anxiety. Lifestyle changes: Getting regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and getting enough sleep can all help to manage the symptoms of CTE.

Prevention:

Promoting safer sports practices, enforcing rules to minimise head injuries, and fostering a culture of reporting and treating concussions promptly are essential preventive measures. Moreover, educating athletes, coaches, and parents about the risks associated with repetitive head trauma is crucial in reducing the incidence of CTE.