Covid19 Latest Updates: More than 26.02 lakh vaccine doses given

Friday, April 16, 2021
     
According to Ministry of health: More than 26.02 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses given till 8 pm on Thursday.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2021 7:43 IST
The second wave of coronavirus has infected a lot of people and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. More than 26.02 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are given till 8 pm on Thursday, says the official page of Ministry of health. 

 

  • Apr 16, 2021 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?

    Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others? It's hard to tell since they weren't directly compared in studies. But experts say the vaccines are alike on what matters most: preventing hospitalisations and deaths. “Luckily, all these vaccines look like they're protecting us from severe disease,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco, citing study results for five vaccines used around the world and a sixth that's still in review.

     

    Read More: Are some COVID-19 vaccines more effective than others?

     

     

  • Apr 16, 2021 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Covid19 Vaccine Drive

    More than 26.02 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses given till 8 pm on Thursday, push Cumulative Vaccine Coverage to more than 11.70 crore doses

