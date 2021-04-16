Observing coronavirus symptoms in kids? Things you should keep in mind

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUAMONIQUE Representative image

The new strain of the coronavirus has become very dangerous because now the virus has started affecting the children as well. Reportedly, the infection is spreading rapidly among children from 8 months to 14 years. In many states of India, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka, infection cases in children are increasing every day.

In such a situation, the pertinent question is, how to protect children from this dangerous pandemic. What should parents do? What to do if they see signs of corona in children? Know the answers to such question from the doctors Dr Tushar Maniyar of Nanavati Hospital, Senior Pediatrician Dr Ravi Malik and Dr Juma Shankar of AIIMS at India TV's special show.

Symptoms of corona seen in children

high fever

breathing problem

mild cough

fatigue

stomach ache

vomiting

diarrhoea

skin inflammation

red eyes

change in skin color

sore mouth

loss of appetite

loss of taste

Things to do if your child is COVID 19 positive

Do not give any medicines like anti-viral drugs, steroids, antibiotics etc. without a doctor's advice.

make them wear a children's mask

Don't send them outside the house to play

Avoid swimming classes

Avoid going to shopping malls

Immidetaly contact your doctor if you notice any symptoms of corona in your child.

Do not take any test, therapy or medicine on your own without a doctor's advice.

According to Dr. Tushar Maniyar, give vitamin D to children. Also, do not give any zinc, vitamin C or multivitamins. This can adversely affect their health.

According to Dr. Jhuma Shankar, feed them homemade food. Along with this, increase the intake of fruits and vegetables more.

According to Dr. Ravi Malik, children can be given multivitamins to boost immunity.

Should children be allowed to go outdoors?

According to the paediatrician Dr Ravi Malik of Nanavati Hospital, do not send the children out at all. The corona will spread more rapidly in the coming 6-7 weeks. In such a situation, only indoor games should be preferred for children.

