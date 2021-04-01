As COVID-19 cases see sharp rise, what type of mask should children wear?

Image Source : TWITTER/HIINDIA Representative image

With Covid cases continuously on the rise in India, it has become mandatory to take absolute precautions to safeguard oneself. As per reports, India on Wednesday reported 457 deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in casualties this year. The daily case load continued to remain high with 72,019 new cases.

In such a scenario it is advisable to stay at home, follow social distancing and wear masks if you have to step out of your house. As the cases rise, parents have become cautious and have too many questions regarding the safety of their kids. One of the most commonly asked questions is 'what type of mask should children wear?'

As per WHO, children who are in general good health can go for a non-medical or fabric mask. These masks provide source control. They keep the virus from being transmitted to others if they are infected and are not aware of it. However, it is to be ensured that the fabric mask is os the correct size and it covers the nose, mouth and chin of the child.

In case the child has some underlying health conditions such as cystic fibrosis, cancer or immunosuppression, should consult with their medical providers and wear a medical mask. A medical mask controls the spreading of the virus. It is recommended for anyone who is at higher risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Also, as cases across the country are seeing a spike, myths around the coronavirus have again gained prominence among people. Don't fall for these myths and follow the precautionary measures to keep yourself safe.

