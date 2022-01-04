Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RUJUTADIWEKAR COVID-19: Eating ber or jujube can boost immunity, know more benefits from Rujuta Diwekar

COVID-19 cases are increasing at a rapid pace not just in India but also all across the world. Even those who have earlier fallen prey to COVID are getting infected. This is why it becomes crucial for everyone to boost their immunity. Not just by yoga and pranayam, but you can even make your immune system strong by having certain food items. One amongst those is the winter fruit ber also known as jujube. Yes, that's true! The sweet and tarty fruit is an excellent source of Vitamin C and works as an immunity booster. Not only this but the fruit is even great for treating constipation, boosting brain health, treating insomnia, and a number of other diseases.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who is known for sharing various health tips even shared the importance of this fruit. She shared the benefits of the hyper-local fruit in boosting immunity on Instagram. She even shared that ber is helpful in treating your winter hair and skin problems.

Taking to Insta, Rujuta shared a picture of the fruit and wrote in the caption, "Are you eating bor/ ber (jujube) in this season? Its rich in Vit C (richer than oranges), lethal for dandruff and the secret behind glowing skin. Also are great for kids who fall sick often. #Indiansuperfoods #seasonal."

It is also rich in vitamins A and C apart from calcium, potassium, iron, and antioxidants. The ber fruit is known to have 18 of the 24 essential amino acids required by our body. It is low in calories and is filled with dietary fibers which act as a great mid-meal snack for people who are trying to lose weight.

For those unversed, the mention of ber has been there in Indian mythology from Lord Ram relishing Shabari's ber to Lord Shiva and Goddess Saraswati said to be extremely fond of the fruit.