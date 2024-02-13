Clove Oil to Saltwater Rinse: 6 quick fixes for toothache you can try

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Quick fixes to get relief from toothache.

Experiencing a toothache can be incredibly uncomfortable and disruptive to daily life; thus, it is essential to see a dentist for a proper diagnosis and treatment. According to Dr Anjana Satyajit, Head- Dentistry at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram there are several quick fixes and home remedies that can help alleviate toothache temporarily. From clove oil to saltwater rinses, here are six effective remedies you can try:

Clove Oil: Clove oil contains eugenol, a natural anaesthetic and antiseptic compound that can help numb the pain and reduce inflammation associated with toothaches. To use clove oil, soak a cotton ball or swab in the oil and squeeze out the excess before applying it directly to the affected tooth or gums. You can also dilute clove oil with a carrier oil like olive oil and gently massage it onto the painful area.

Saltwater Rinse: Saltwater rinses are a simple yet effective home remedy for toothache relief. Saltwater helps to reduce inflammation, kill bacteria, and promote healing. To make a saltwater rinse, dissolve a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and swish it around in your mouth for about 30 seconds before spitting it out. Repeat this several times a day as needed for pain relief.

Ice Pack: Applying an ice pack or cold compress to the outside of the cheek near the painful tooth can help numb the area and reduce swelling. Wrap a few ice cubes in a thin cloth or towel and hold it against the affected area for 15-20 minutes at a time. Be sure to take breaks in between to prevent ice burn.

Peppermint Tea: Peppermint tea contains natural numbing properties and can help alleviate toothache. Brew a cup of peppermint tea, allow it to cool slightly, and then swish it around in your mouth for a few minutes before spitting it out. Alternatively, you can place a used tea bag directly onto the painful tooth for relief.

Garlic Paste: Garlic has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce toothache and prevent infection. Crush a clove of garlic to create a paste, then apply it directly to the affected tooth or gums. Leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing your mouth thoroughly with water. Repeat this process several times a day as needed.

Over-the-Counter Pain Relievers: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen can provide temporary relief from toothache and inflammation. Follow the dosage instructions on the packaging and avoid exceeding the recommended dose. It's essential to consult with a healthcare professional before taking any medication, especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are taking other medications.

Remember, ignoring a toothache or delaying treatment can lead to more serious dental issues and complications.

ALSO READ: Thyroid Gland Disorders: Know signs, symptoms and importance of regular monitoring