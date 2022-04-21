Citrus: The key to a happy heart, healthy skin, and well-being

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Citrus fruits

We all are very conscious of our overall well-being. Ensuring your overall health is not as challenging as it seems to be. We have to take care of a few things in our regular lives, and doing so would work wonders on our overall health. Summer season is here, and summer season for most of us means citrus season. Citrus fruits are said to be highly beneficial for the skin. Since your skin is your body's protective layer, if your skin remains healthy, your overall body remains healthy.

The below-mentioned points will provide you with clarity regarding the same.

1. Build immunity: Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C, which is essential to strengthen our body's immunity. Citrus fruits encourage our immune system to produce more white blood cells necessary to fight infections. If your body remains healthy from the inside, it will reflect a glow from the outside.

2. Boost skin health: Citrus fruits contain vitamin C, which is set to be the miracle vitamin for skincare. Vitamin C is one of those essential vitamins necessary for ensuring clear and glowing skin. Vitamin C is required to produce collagen, one of the most crucial proteins in our body. Besides this, vitamin C also supports our skin and prevents sagging. Increasing the consumption of vitamin C in the diet also helps in reducing the signs of aging.

3. Nutrition: Besides being rich in vitamin C, citrus fruits are rich in many vitamins and nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, calcium, potassium, folate, manganese, magnesium, copper, phosphorus, etc. This is why the consumption of citrus fruits is directly linked with ensuring the body's overall health.

Now, we know how we can take care of our health by feeling good both inside and outside with the help of citrus.

(This article is attributed to Mr. Anish Nagpal, Co-Founder, Dermatouch)

