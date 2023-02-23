Adenovirus infections in West Bengal are on the rise: Know symptoms, treatment, and precautions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Adenovirus infections: Know symptoms and treatment

Adenovirus infections are rising in West Bengal, and pediatric units in hospitals are swiftly filling up. Since January, the virus has been detected in at least 30% of samples sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (ICMR-NICED) in Kolkata. In order to keep the spread of viral disease in check and treat the disease in the state, an advisory has been issued to health professionals to keep a close check on potential cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adenovirus can infect people of all ages and produce a mild cold or flu-like disease. It is a potentially fatal illness usually spread by personal contact such as touching, shaking hands, coughing, and sneezing into the air.

What is Adenovirus?

Adenoviruses are medium-sized, non-enveloped viruses that may cause a variety of diseases, the most common of which are the common cold or flu. Infections can occur at any time of year, although they peak in the winter. People who have compromised immune systems or who have pre-existing respiratory or heart disorders are more likely to suffer serious illness from an adenovirus infection.

What are the symptoms of Adenovirus?

Frequent symptoms have included a common cold, fever, sore throat, acute bronchitis (chest cold), pneumonia (lung infection), pink eye (conjunctivitis), and acute gastroenteritis (stomach pain).

Is Adenovirus Treatment Available?

Adenovirus has no particular treatment. There are no approved vaccinations or antiviral medications for this illness. But, over-the-counter pain relievers and drugs to treat symptoms are available. The easiest approach to avoid the sickness is to avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. When possible, sanitise your hands and surroundings. Consult a doctor if you have any of the above symptoms.

