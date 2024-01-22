7 signs to identify Ovarian Cancer at an early stage

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Signs to identify Ovarian Cancer at an early stage.

Ovarian cancer is a type of cancer that begins in the ovaries, the organs responsible for producing eggs and female hormones. It is the fifth most common cancer among women and is often referred to as the "silent killer" due to its subtle symptoms and lack of effective screening tests.

Ovarian cancer in its early stages can be sneaky due to its hidden and not prominent symptoms. It doesn't usually cause big, obvious problems like some other cancers. However, according to Dr Deepika Aggarwal, Director- Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, some common early signs of Ovarian Cancer include the following:

Pelvic or abdominal pain or cramping: This is one of the most common symptoms, often described as a dull ache, pressure, or fullness. It can be felt on one or both sides and may come and go.

Bloating or feeling full quickly after eating: This can feel different from typical bloating related to food and may persist even on an empty stomach.

Changes in appetite: Loss of appetite or feeling full quickly are both possible signs.

Changes in bowel habits: This could include constipation, diarrhoea, or changes in stool consistency.

Urinary changes: Feeling the need to urinate more frequently or urgently than usual can be a symptom.

Unexplained fatigue: Feeling more tired than usual and lacking energy can be a warning sign.

Weight loss: Unexplained weight loss can be a symptom of many conditions, including ovarian cancer.

Early detection is crucial for successful treatment and survival rates. Treatment options for ovarian cancer include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. While it can be a devastating diagnosis, there is hope for those affected by ovarian cancer through advancements in research and treatment options. Women need to be aware of their risk factors and any potential symptoms to catch this disease in its early stages.

