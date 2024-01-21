High-Grade vs Low-Grade Cancer: Know the difference, symptoms and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the difference, symptoms and treatment of High-Grade vs Low-Grade Cancer.

Cancer is a complex and devastating disease that affects millions of people worldwide. It is a condition in which abnormal cells in the body grow and multiply uncontrollably, forming tumours that can invade and damage nearby tissues and organs. There are over 100 different types of cancer, each with its own unique characteristics and treatment options. The causes of cancer are still not fully understood, but it is believed that genetic mutations, environmental factors, and lifestyle choices can all play a role in its development.

According to Dr Pooja Babbar, Consultant, Medical Oncology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, cancer grading refers to the classification of cancer cells based on various factors such as the appearance of the cell, behaviour of the tumour, speed of growth of cells, prognosis etc. It gives us an idea of how aggressive cancer is and helps us plan the treatment accordingly. The grade of cancer must not be confused with the stage of cancer.

So, when we talk about high-grade tumours, it means that the cells are multiplying or spreading very aggressively i.e. at a very fast rate and a low-grade tumour or cancer means it is spreading at a slower rate.

The symptoms for both are not very different so the main difference is how healthy or damaged the cells are, the rate of spread or growth of the cancer cells, and their response to the treatment.

The treatment also differs because high-grade tumors are more difficult to treat and we treat them more aggressively, especially with systemic therapies such as chemotherapy, targeted therapies and immunotherapy. But in low-grade tumours, the treatment is usually local, such as surgery, which takes the main priority surgery and intraperitoneal chemotherapy is for intra-abdominal low-grade tumours.

