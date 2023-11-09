6 things to do if you are not able to conceive| Expert Tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 6 things to do if you are not able to conceive.

Infertility is a medical condition characterized by the inability to conceive after a year of actively trying to get pregnant. Several factors can contribute to infertility, including ovulatory disorders, endometriosis, low sperm count, or low testosterone levels. The risk of infertility tends to rise with age, underscoring the importance of early evaluation and intervention. Fortunately, there are numerous treatment options available for individuals facing infertility. If you find yourself in this situation, it's perfectly natural to feel perplexed and overwhelmed, but there are concrete steps you can, and should, take. Sometimes, the cause of infertility can be straightforward to identify and address.

According to Dr Sulbha Arora, MD, DNB (OBG), Fellowship in Assisted Reproductive Techniques (Israel), and Advanced Diploma in Reproductive Medicine (Germany), it's crucial to acknowledge that infertility can be a multifaceted and emotionally taxing issue. Seeking support and guidance from healthcare professionals is essential. Here are six proactive measures to consider if you are experiencing difficulties conceiving:

1. Consult a Reproductive Specialist: Reach out to a specialist with expertise in reproductive health who can provide the necessary guidance and support.

2. Initiate Basic Fertility Testing: Undergo fundamental fertility tests to gain insight into the underlying issues that might be affecting your ability to conceive.

3. Explore Age-Related Fertility Concerns: Be aware of how age can impact fertility and consult with your healthcare provider regarding the potential implications for your situation.

4. Assess Your Lifestyle: Take a closer look at your lifestyle, including factors like diet, exercise, and habits, as they can significantly influence fertility.

5. Prioritise Your Mental Health: Recognise the emotional toll that infertility can take, and seek emotional support or counselling if needed to help you navigate the challenges.

6. Collaborate with Fertility Experts: It's crucial to work closely with healthcare professionals specialising in fertility and reproductive health to devise a tailored plan of action for your unique circumstances. It's important to remember that infertility is a common issue, and with the right guidance and treatment, many individuals and couples successfully overcome it.

In conclusion, infertility is a complex and emotionally challenging condition that can affect anyone. It's essential to approach it with patience, resilience, and a proactive mindset. Seeking the expertise of reproductive specialists, undergoing basic fertility testing, considering age-related factors, evaluating lifestyle choices, and addressing mental health are all crucial steps in the journey to overcome infertility.

