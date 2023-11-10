5 varieties of food best to be avoided during your morning routine

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five varieties of food best to be avoided during your morning routine

Breakfast is often hailed as the crucial start to your day, as it jumpstarts your metabolism and provides the fuel needed for your daily activities.

Nonetheless, making an ill-advised meal selection may result in feelings of hunger soon after eating, excessive fullness, or even influence your oral health and dental hygiene.

Starting your day with the right foods is essential for sustained energy and overall well-being. Here are five types of food that are advisable to avoid during your morning routine:

1. High Sugar Cereals: Breakfast cereals often marketed as convenient options can be misleadingly high in added sugars. Consuming these cereals can lead to a rapid spike in blood sugar levels, followed by a crash, leaving you fatigued and hungry shortly after eating. Opt for whole-grain cereals with lower sugar content or consider alternatives like oatmeal topped with fruits and nuts for a balanced start to your day.

2. Sugary Pastries and Donuts: Pastries and donuts are indulgent but not nourishing choices for breakfast. Laden with refined sugars and unhealthy fats, these treats provide a quick burst of energy followed by a slump. Instead, choose whole-grain options like whole wheat toast with nut butter or a homemade breakfast wrap with veggies and lean protein.

3. Fried Foods: While items like fried eggs, bacon, or hash browns might seem like traditional breakfast fare, their greasiness can lead to discomfort and sluggishness. Fried foods can be hard on your digestive system, and their high-calorie content may not provide the sustained energy you need to kick off your day. Opt for grilled or baked options like scrambled eggs with veggies or a breakfast quinoa bowl.

4. Processed Meats: Processed meats like sausages and bacon are typically high in sodium, saturated fats, and preservatives. Regular consumption of these meats has been linked to increased health risks, including heart disease. Consider lean protein sources like turkey or chicken breast, or explore vegetarian options like tofu scramble or plant-based sausages.

5. Sugary Drinks: Beverages like fruit juices, energy drinks, and sweetened coffee beverages often contain a staggering amount of added sugars. Starting your day with these sugary drinks can lead to energy crashes and contribute to excessive calorie intake. Opt for water, herbal tea, or unsweetened beverages. If you enjoy coffee, try it with a splash of milk or a natural sweetener like honey or cinnamon.

Choosing a nutritious breakfast sets the tone for your entire day. Focus on incorporating whole foods like whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and a variety of fruits and vegetables. A balanced breakfast provides sustained energy, supports mental focus, and helps regulate blood sugar levels, ensuring you start your morning on the right foot.

ALSO READ: 7 tips to curb sugar cravings during Diwali

Latest Health News