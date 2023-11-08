Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 tips to curb sugar cravings during Diwali

Diwali is a time of extravagant feasts, beautiful decorations, and of course, delicious sweets. However, for those trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle, this festive time can be a challenging time. With endless offerings of sugary treats, it's easy to give in to sugar cravings and indulge in unhealthy eating habits. But fear not, we have compiled a few tips to help you curb those sugar cravings and stay on track during Diwali 2023.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

One of the simplest and most effective ways to curb sugar cravings is to stay hydrated. Often, our body mistakes thirst for hunger, leading us to reach for sugary snacks instead of water. Therefore, make sure you drink enough water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated. You can also opt for infused water with fresh fruits or herbs for added flavour and health benefits.

Don't Skip Meals

Skipping meals in an attempt to save calories for later can backfire and lead to intense sugar cravings. When we are hungry, our body craves quick energy sources like sugar, making it harder to resist those tempting sweets. Therefore, it's essential to stick to your regular meal schedule during Diwali and make sure you have nutritious meals that will keep you satiated.

Opt for Healthy Alternatives

Instead of indulging in traditional sweets loaded with refined sugar and unhealthy fats, opt for healthier alternatives. You can make your desserts using natural sweeteners like honey or dates, or choose snacks made with whole grains and fruits instead of processed ingredients. This way, you can enjoy the festive treats without compromising your health.

Practice Mindful Eating

Diwali celebrations often involve large meals and multiple courses, making it easy to overeat without even realizing it. To avoid mindless eating, practice mindful eating by paying attention to your food, chewing slowly, and listening to your body's signals of fullness. This will not only help you control your portion sizes but also prevent sugar cravings triggered by overeating.

Stay Active

Staying physically active is crucial during the festive season when we tend to consume more calories than usual. Regular exercise not only helps burn those extra calories, but it also releases endorphins, which can reduce sugar cravings. Take a walk after meals, engage in physical activities with your family and friends, or try out some fun festive workouts to keep yourself active and energised.

Incorporate Protein in Your Diet

Including protein in your meals can help keep you full for longer and reduce the urge to snack on sugary treats. Protein-rich foods like eggs, lean meat, legumes, and nuts can also stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent sudden sugar cravings. Make sure to include protein in every meal to stay satisfied and curb those sweet cravings.

Plan and Set Limits

Lastly, it's essential to plan and set limits for yourself during the festive season. Decide on the number of sweets you will allow yourself to have in a day or week and stick to it. You can also plan your meals to avoid impulsive eating. Having a plan in place will not only help you control your sugar cravings but also prevent any guilt or regret afterwards.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2023: Expert tips to eat stress-free this festive season

Read More Lifestyle News